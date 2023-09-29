New Telegraph

September 29, 2023
Harry Potter’s Dumbledore Actor, Michael Gambon, Dies at 82

The actor, Sir Michael Gambon, has died aged 82, his family has said. He was best known for playing Professor Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight Harry Potter films.

The Dublin-born star worked in TV, film, theatre and radio over his six-decade career. He won four Baftas, reports the BBC.

His widow Lady Gambon and son Fergus said their “beloved husband and father” died peacefully in hospital with his family by his side, following a bout of pneumonia.

Sir Michael’s family had moved to London when he was a child but he made his very first stage performance in Ireland, in a production of Othello in Dublin in 1962.

