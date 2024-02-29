New Telegraph

February 29, 2024
February 29, 2024
Harry Loses Court Challenge Over Security Protection in UK

Prince Harry has lost a High Court challenge against the government over the level of his security protection when he is in the UK. The Duke of Sussex had been trying to overturn a ruling which saw his security status downgraded after he stopped being a “working royal”.

His lawyers argued there was unfairness in how the decision was made. The Home Office previously said his security was decided on a case- by-case basis, reports the BBC.

Back in December, when the challenge was made, Home Office lawyers told the High Court Prince Harry would still have publicly-funded police security, but these would be “bespoke arrangements, specifically tailored to him”, rather than the automatic security provided for full-time working royals.

