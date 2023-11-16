Harry Kane Reveals Is A Huge Fan Of Burna Boy

Harry Kane, the England captain and Bayern Munich forward, has revealed that he is a huge fan of Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy.

The England captain made the disclosure while fielding questions in a recent interview with ESPN UK.

When asked “What is the last song that got stuck in your head?”, Kane replied: “You know, ‘Big 7’ from Burna Boy? Yeah, I do like Burna Boy, to be fair. It just popped into my head there.”

On the musician he would like to see live, the former Tottenham striker said, “Maybe someone like Burna Boy or Dave, you know.”

Meanwhile, Harry Kane is vigorously pursuing his inaugural European Golden Boot, having netted an astounding 17 goals in just 11 Bundesliga games for Bayern Munich this season.

The England captain’s stellar performance at the start of the campaign has not only set the pitch ablaze but has also led to the breaking of several records, positioning him favourably in the race for Europe’s top goal-scoring honour.

Kane’s goal tally currently surpasses that of last season’s winner, Erling Haaland, who achieved a remarkable feat of 36 goals in his debut campaign for Man City.