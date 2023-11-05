Harry Kane Hits Another Hat-Tick To Seal Der Klassiker Win

Harry Kane has bagged a hat-trick as Bayern Munich cruised to a 4-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.

With an incredible 15 goals in his first 10 Bundesliga games, the England international has now smashed the all-time record for most goals scored in a player’s debut.

Dayot Upamecano headed home Leroy Sane’s corner from close range just five minutes as Bayern got off to a lightning-fast start at Signal Iduna Park.

Manchester City’s former winger then manufactured a second in the ninth minute, playing a pin-point pass across the six-yard box for Kane to tap home and double the lead.

After the break, Kingsley Coman’s cross found Kane for a third before the marksman completed his hat-trick in the final minutes with an emphatic finish past Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

It is the third time in Bayern colours that the 30-year-old has hit a treble since joining from Tottenham in August.

READ ALSO:

After the match, Kane discussed the importance of the victory for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

He told Bundesliga.com: “It was a fantastic game all-round.

“The way we started the game; to go two goals up, and we controlled it really well. In these big derby games, you have to give everything, and we did that today. To have the 4-0 in front of our away fans here is a special night.”

The win sees the defending champions remain in second place, two points off Xabi Alonso’s high-flying Bayer Leverkusen, who won 3-2 at Hoffenheim.

But the result will still be a big boost for the Bavarians after their shock DFB-Pokal exit to third-tier outfit FC Saarbrucken.

Bayern are chasing a 12th consecutive Bundesliga title but next host Galatasaray in the Champions League, before welcoming Heidenheim to the Allianz Arena.