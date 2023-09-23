Harry Kane Can Equal Bayern Munich Records With Goal Against Bochum

Harry Kane has had a good start to life as a Bayern Munich player after he scored a hat-trick against Bochum on Saturday to make it seven goals from his first five Bundesliga games.

Kane took just 12 minutes to score at the Allianz Arena, netting his fifth league goal of the season.

Whether it be a goal or an assist, the England front-man can do it all.

If he does score for Bayern against VfL Bochum, he will join an exclusive list of players with five goals in their first five games for the German record champions.

Harry Kane has four goals in his first four Bundesliga appearances.

Should the England captain score again today, he’ll match the club records of Gerd Müller (1965), Miroslav Klose (2007) and Mario Mandžukić (2012) with 5 goals after five match days in the Bundesliga.

This is an elite club of goalscorers that FC Barcelona striker and Bayern ex favourite Robert Lewandowski is not even a part of. This is certainly good company.