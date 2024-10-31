Harris Vows End To ‘Drama And Conflict’ As Biden’s ‘Garbage’ Comment Triggers Row

Share

Footage has emerged of President Joe Biden appearing to call Donald Trump supporters “garbage”.

The White House said he was referring to hateful rhetoric used against Puerto Ricans, but Republicans and Trump’s campaign have condemned the president.

The comment came to light shortly after Harris urged voters to “turn the page on the drama and the conflict” in politics during a major campaign speech in Washington DC on Tuesday night.

Trump has seized on the comment and accused Democrats of “running a campaign of hate”. With less than a week to go, polls suggest the race couldn’t be closer, reports the BBC.

