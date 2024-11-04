Harris, Trump Hit Overdrive In Campaign’s Final Weekend

Share

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump dueled across the swing states Saturday on the final weekend of the tensest US election of modern times, with the Democrat urging voters to “turn the page” on the Republican’s scorched-earth brand of politics.

Seventy-five million people have already cast early ballots as the hours tick down to the Election Day climax tomorrow.

The country — and the world — could then face a nail-biting wait to know whether Harris becomes the first US woman president or Trump secures a spectacular return to power after his unprecedented and at times violent campaign to overturn his 2020 reelection loss to Joe Biden.

The rivals literally crossed paths Saturday, with Harris’s official vice presidential Air Force Two and Trump’s personal jet sharing the airport tarmac in Charlotte, North Carolina, reports the AFP

