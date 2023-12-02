Harris Reels Out Objective For Post Gaza War

The Vice President of the United States (US), Kamala Harris on Saturday laid out American objectives for when the Israel-Hamas conflict ends and stressed that the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank should ultimately be reunified under one Government.

Harris made the remark in a series of appearances at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, after being asked by U.S. President, Joe Biden to take his seat at the table as he focuses on the Israel-Hamas war.

During discussions with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt, Harris said that “under no circumstances will the United States permit the forced relocation of Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank, the besiegement of Gaza, or the redrawing of the borders of Gaza,” the White House said in a statement.

She also said that once the war ends, efforts to rebuild should be pursued “in the context of a clear political horizon for the Palestinian people towards a state of their own led by a revitalized Palestinian Authority and have significant support from the international community and the countries of the region,” the statement said.

“The vice president made clear that Hamas cannot control Gaza, which is untenable for Israel’s security, the well-being of the Palestinian people, and regional security,” the White House said.

The Western-backed Palestinian Authority governs parts of the occupied West Bank. Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007 from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ mainstream Fatah party and has ruled the enclave ever since.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

READ ALSO:

Harris’s role in the Joe Biden administration is coming under increased scrutiny as Biden, 81, runs for a second term.

She has been tasked with helping to resolve a series of major challenges, from migration to abortion and voting rights in the U.S.

How post-conflict Gaza should realistically be managed is an issue that has confounded regional leaders and Middle East experts.

U.S. officials have discussed bolstering the Palestinian Authority so it can widen its reach to include Gaza but no firm plan has been agreed upon.

Some U.S. officials have privately expressed doubts about the Palestinian Authority’s ability to govern Gaza post-war. Critics have accused the Palestinian Authority of corruption and mismanagement, and polls have shown that the Palestinian people have less trust in the Government.

Harris also met Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the United Arab Emirates, and had a call with the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who has been instrumental in negotiating the release of hostages from Gaza.