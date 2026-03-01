Harris Knocks Trump Govt Over Iran Conflict

The immediate past United States (US) Vice President, Kamala Harris has slammed the President Donald Trump-led administration’s military actions in Iran.

Harris’ remark followed the early morning attack on Iran by the United States and Israel on Saturday, February 28.

Reacting to the development in a press statement issued on Saturday, Harris accused President Trump of dragging the US into what she described as a “Dqangerous and unnecessary gamble.”

Harris’ critique focused on the President’s temperament and his previous campaign promises.

She argued that the current escalation contradicts the non-interventionist rhetoric Trump utilised during his return to the White House.

She raised significant constitutional concerns regarding the authorisation of military force and called on Congress to use its oversight powers to prevent further escalation, noting that the President had failed to receive a formal mandate for the strikes.

She wrote, “Donald Trump is dragging the United States into a war the American people do not want.

“Let me be clear: I am opposed to a regime-change war in Iran, and our troops are being put in harm’s way for the sake of Trump’s war of choice.

“What we are witnessing is not strength. It is recklessness dressed up as resolve.

“During the campaign, Donald Trump promised to end wars rather than start them. It was a lie.

“Under the Constitution of the United States, the President must receive authorization from Congress to enter a war.

“But even if he had, that does not change the fact this action is unwise, unjustified, and not supported by the American people.

“Our troops deserve a Commander-in-Chief who approaches decisions on matters of war and peace with the same steadiness and discipline our troops show every day,” she concluded.