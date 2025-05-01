Harris Condemns Trump Govt In First Major Post-Election Speech

Share

Former United States Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a forceful rebuke of President Donald Trump and his allies on Thursday, marking her first major public address since losing the November election.

Speaking at an event hosted by Emerge, a political organization focused on training Democratic women to run for office, Harris warned of a systematic and long-standing conservative agenda now accelerating under Trump’s leadership.

“What we are, in fact, witnessing is a high-velocity event,” Harris told the crowd, “where a vessel is being used for the swift implementation of an agenda that has been decades in the making.”

Harris accused conservatives of using Trump to reshape the nation to their benefit, citing efforts to defund public education, shrink and privatize government services, and deliver tax cuts to the wealthiest Americans.

“This is a narrow, self-serving vision of America,” she said. “One where they punish truth-tellers, favor loyalists, cash in on their power, and leave everyone to fend for themselves.”

Trump’s administration has taken rapid action in its first 100 days, issuing a flurry of executive orders on topics ranging from immigration and foreign aid to household appliance regulations. While supporters have applauded the swift changes, critics argue the administration is aggressively undermining democratic norms and clashing with judicial authority.

Recent polls suggest a growing public unease with the administration’s volatile economic and political direction, particularly in response to shifting tariff policies.

Since leaving office in January, Harris has largely remained out of the public spotlight. Her appearance at Wednesday’s event, however, signaled a potential return to the political arena. Speculation continues about her future ambitions, with observers noting possible bids for California’s governorship in 2026 or a presidential run in 2028.

Harris ended her remarks with a stark warning: “They’re going after the universities. They’re going after the courts. Not because they fear dissent—but because they intend to silence it.”

