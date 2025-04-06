Share

Former Vice President of the United States (US) and Democratic presidential candidate in the 2024 election, Kamala Harris, has thrown her weight behind Americans protesting against the administration of President Donald Trump.

Sunday Telegraph reports that, on Saturday, April 5, thousands of Americans poured into the streets across various states in the U.S. to demonstrate their displeasure over Trump’s aggressive policy drive, particularly under the controversial “Project 2025” initiative.

The protests also targeted drastic reforms aimed at slashing governance costs, which critics say threaten key social and welfare programmes.

Taking to her official X account, Harris who lost the 2024 presidential election to Trump commended the American people for standing up for democratic values and resisting what she described as harmful policies.

“Today in every state across our nation, Americans are standing up to the administration as they implement Project 2025 at full speed,” Harris wrote.

She further lauded the courage of citizens who took to the streets in defence of essential social safety nets and individual freedoms, saying, “Thank you for using your voices and the power of protest to stand for Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, for the Department of Education and programmes like Head Start, for clean air and water, and for the right to make decisions about your own body without government interference.”

In what many see as a veiled jab at Elon Musk and other ultra-wealthy Trump supporters, she added, “The voices of working people will always be louder than the unelected billionaires.”

The protests signal growing tension in the U.S. political landscape, as citizens push back against what they describe as authoritarian leanings and policy rollbacks under Trump’s second term.

