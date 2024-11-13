…Harps On Tech-Enabled Parking Solutions

Share

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, says techenabled solutions will transform parking across the state.

Osiyemi said this at the Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA) three-day leadership retreat held in Lagos. He noted that this could be done through innovation, partnerships, and data-driven strategies.

The retreat with theme: “Serving & Improving the Parking Needs of Lagos State,” was in line with the first pillar of the Lagos State T.H.E.M.E.S + Agenda. Osiyemi shared plans for smart parking systems that utilise real-time data to ease congestion and reduce the time drivers spend searching for parking.

He announced LASPA’s plans to implement regulated on-street parking and develop modern parking facilities in high-traffic areas through public-private partnerships.

He added: “Private sector collaboration is essential for expanding parking infrastructure across Lagos, particularly in high-density areas.

