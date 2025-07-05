Harnessing Yoruba Ancestral Power: Solution To Southwest Insecurity?

Ayinla Omowura, a renowned musician from Egbaland, Abeokuta, Ogun State, highlights the potency of Yoruba science in his music. He references the legendary powers of Sango, citing the proverb “Okuta meta to m be l’owo Sango…” which translates to “Three stones that Sango holds in his hands, if he wants to work, the one he chooses will suffice.”

A recent incident in Odeda Local Government Area, where 32 cattle died from a thunder strike, seems to validate Ayinla’s assertion. Both indigenous and modern scientists have overlooked the reality that Yorubas possess powerful ancestral knowledge that could be leveraged for homeland security.

The Yoruba arsenal includes:Etutu (offerings to ancestors)Incantations and spoken words*, such as: Ayajo, Ancient words of Ife, Ase (power of the mouth)Epe (spells), particularly from Ijebu and Apase or Afose in Egbaland, which empower warriors.

By tapping into these ancestral powers, the Southwest states of Nigeria could potentially create a formidable homeland security system. I urged the governors of these states to consider the our traditional powers to combat insecurity in our region.

Why do we hesitate to establish homeland security departments in every local government area of Southwest States, leveraging our rich traditional knowledge? Shouldn’t our scientists acknowledge the potency of Yoruba traditional science in addressing insecurity?

Yoruba ancestors also developed sophisticated warfare technology, including: Early nuclear warheads, Invented by Sokoti Alagbede Orun, demonstrating advanced knowledge of destructive power, deadly weapons such as Sango’s Olukoso Ayan Ina akata yeri yeri (armor-piercing projectiles) Sanpnna’s chemical warfare (tested during the Atinga era and potentially relevant to COVID-19) and IYAMI’s supersonic missile defense system (atori japa, atedo jokan)

Other Yoruba traditional science encompasses civil nuclear programs and applying nuclear technology for agricultural purposes and if our governors in southwest states embrace and integrate these traditional knowledge systems, we can strengthen our homeland security and address contemporary challenges.

The Yoruba civil nuclear program encompasses innovative applications in agriculture and social engagement, leveraging traditional knowledge and expertise. Our ancient systems, guided by Ifa and Oosa Oko, offer effective solutions without relying on uranium.

Some notable examples are the Ifa nuclear development progra, utilizing Egbe, Kanako, and Amojo for event planning, flood control, and other purposes and could also be beneficial for infrastructure projects, such as the Lagos-Calabar highway and as well useful for politicians and event planners.

On Agro-industry development program, Arojo promotes sustainable agriculture practices, eliminates the need for costly irrigation systems and silver halide-based farming methods. It enables year-round cultivation of crops like Ofada rice, vegetables and others.

The efficacy of these traditional systems has been validated through research in our traditional medicine laboratory and by embracing these innovations, we can boost agriculture in Southwest Nigeria, enhance food security and mitigate hunger and related social issues.

Leveraging on our ancestral knowledge, we can create a more sustainable and prosperous future for our region on insecurity and agriculture.