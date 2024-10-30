Harnessing Nigeria’s Energy Resources’ll Drive Sustainable Devt – Mainland Oil MD

Share

…Says CNG will drive energy security, sustainability across Nigeria

The Managing Director of Mainland Oil, Dr Chris Igwe, has urged stakeholders in Nigeria and Africa to harness the energy resources in Nigeria and Africa, in general, to drive sustainable development for generations to come.

He also said more usage of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) will drive energy security and sustainability across Nigeria and beyond.

According to him, CNG is not only a cost-effective alternative to traditional fuels but also plays a crucial role in reducing emissions.

He spoke on the sidelines of the ongoing Oil and Trading and Logistics (OTL) 2024 Expo Africa Downstream Energy Week, according to a statement on Wednesday. The theme of the summit is: “Alliances for Growth – Markets, Operations and Policy.”

The Mainland Oil boss reiterated the commitment of his company to service provision in the oil and gas industry, and to continue to showcase its strengths in lubricant production and CNG utilization, towards driving energy security and sustainability across Nigeria and beyond.

He stated that this is the strategic reason for his company participating at the OTL Africa Downstream Energy Week. He described the summit as a strategic gathering for innovation and collaboration.

He also said the production of high quality lubricants that meet the diverse needs of the users is the core function of his company.

He said: “With a robust presence in all political zones of Nigeria, our retail outlets ensure that our products are not only of the highest quality but also affordable and readily available. This commitment to excellence positions us as a trusted name in lubricant production, helping to enhance performance across various sectors.

“In addition to lubricants, Mainland Oil prides itself in the promotion and distribution of CNG. Our factories, powered by this clean energy source, exemplifies the company’s dedication to sustainability.

“CNG is not only a cost-effective alternative to traditional fuels but also plays a crucial role in reducing emissions. We are actively expanding our CNG distribution network, making it accessible to industries and estates across Nigeria, thus supporting government initiatives for energy security.”

He added: “OTL Africa serves as a vital networking platform where industry leaders can share experiences and foster collaboration.

“At this year’s conference, we are engaging with operators from across the continent, discussing strategies for enhancing cooperation in the oil and gas sector. Our aim is to build strategic alliances that can tackle the challenges of energy distribution, leveraging collective strengths to optimize our operations.”

He said that Mainland Oil is continually investing in infrastructure to enhance its distribution capabilities.

Igwe said: “Our current focus is on expanding our trucking facilities to ensure timely and efficient delivery of refined petroleum products. As we grow, we remain committed to collaborating with other stakeholders in the industry to develop a robust logistics framework that supports our expansive reach.

“Our goal remains clear: to become a market leader in lubricant production and CNG distribution in Africa. With over 54 outlets already operational and plans for further expansion, we are dedicated to providing reliable energy solutions that empower local economies and contribute to national energy security.”

