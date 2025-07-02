Harness Technology, Innovation To Drive Social Progress, Tinubu Urges Africans In Diaspora

President Bola Tinubu has urged Africans in the diaspora to harness technology and innovation to drive meaningful progress in the continent.

The President made this call at a dinner reception held in his honour by the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J. Pierre, on Tuesday night in Castries.

According to a press release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu also called on the black race globally to strengthen collaboration and unity toward building a future of promise, honour and dignity for the people of African descent.

Members of the Nigerian community in Saint Lucia, some of whom have lived on the Island for over three decades, attended the dinner.

“It’s not the fault of our forebears that we find ourselves dispersed. We can work together, be together, enjoy what we have, and build a future of promise, honour, and dignity for the Black race.

“I’m unapologetically Afrocentric in my belief. I’ve travelled far and wide, and no one is as industrious, determined and focused as the black people worldwide.

“The challenge is ours, and we meet those challenges as we strive to give our kith and kin a better life.

“All I can promise you, as a man from the largest Black nation in the world, is that we will work hard. One out of every five Black nationals is a Nigerian.

“Industrialisation and technology are making life easier, and we have to work together to make our people proud today, tomorrow and thereafter,” he said.

The Prime Minister of Saint Lucia congratulated the Nigerian leader on the conferment of the award of Knight Commander of the Order of Saint Lucia (KCOSL) during his state visit, describing it as a well-deserved recognition of outstanding leadership.

“This honour is very well deserved. This honour is reserved for someone who has rendered exceptional service of national importance to St. Lucia.

“Our engagement with you over the past few days convinced us you deserve that honour. May you cherish it as much as we cherish your presence, and may it bring you fond memories of your historic visit to St. Lucia, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS as a whole,” he said.

Pierre extended a special welcome to members of the Nigerian community in St. Lucia and commended their integration into the Island’s society.

“You have been living with us for many years. Many of you have chosen to make St. Lucia your permanent home, raising your families, working, and making a quiet contribution to our country’s development.

“As far as I’m aware, your integration into St. Lucia society has been seamless because of the cultural affinities shared between Nigerians and St. Lucia.

“You know and feel you are at home here in St. Lucia. You may not know, but you are part of a proud legacy of shared service that has characterized the relationship between Nigeria and St. Lucia,” he said.

He highlighted the longstanding ties between the two nations, particularly through the story of Sir Darnley Alexander, a Saint Lucian who rose to become the Chief Justice of Nigeria from 1975 to 1979.

“We keep repeating that story because we are proud of it, because the story must be told and passed on to succeeding generations.

“The story of a young St. Lucia who was invited to come to Nigeria by the premier of the then Western region to help in the development of the country in 1957 and who, by his competence, dedication, hard work and integrity, rose through the ranks of the judicial service to become the fourth Chief Justice of Nigeria between 1975 and 1979.

“This individual, Sir Darnley Alexander, was born a few miles from here in Soufriere. And incidentally, the parliamentary representative for Soufriere is in the house today.

“She’s the Honourable Emma Hippolyte. You are part of that proud legacy of shared service, contributing your talents and expertise to this country’s development,” he said.

Before departing the reception, Tinubu invited members of the Nigerian community in Saint Lucia for a meet-and-greet.