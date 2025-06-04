Harmony In Diversity As National Gallery Of Art, Lagos Celebrates Children’s Day

Share

It was a brilliant showcase of culture, talents and creativity as the National Gallery of Art (NGA) on Tuesday marked the 2025 Children’s Day celebration with an art exhibition to promote national unity and cultural understanding.

Themed ‘Harmony in Diversity: Art as a Unifying Force’, the event had no fewer than 600 children from various schools in Lagos State attendance.

In his address, the Director-General of the National Gallery of Art (NGA), Mr Ahmed Sodangi, said the theme is a reminder of the power of unity in diversity, and the ability of art to bridge gaps that sometimes divide the nation.

Director-General, who was represented by the Curator of NGA, Lagos, Dr Celestine Agoziem, noted that “art creates spaces where harmony, respect and mutual appreciation could flourish, especially among children.

“Arts speaks to our shared humanity; it transcends language, borders, and even time. “Whether through painting, music, dance or drama, art uses the universal language of emotion to foster understanding, connection, and acceptance.

“You, our young ones, are living proof of this vision.” He added, “Through your creativity, whether you’re drawing, singing, acting, or dancing, you bring to life the spirit of unity and enrich our world with new perspectives.”

Sodangi averred that though the world might seem divided, art could help break barriers, explore different perspectives and celebrate the beauty of collective experiences.

He urged institutions, both public and private, to be committed in nurturing the artistic talents of children and also empower them to express them – selves freely and confidently.

Sodangi further urged the children to have compassion, empathy and deep respect for the different cultures and experiences that make up the world.

In his welcome address, the Curator of NGA, Lagos, Dr Celestine Agoziem, said unity in diversity is a concept that acknowledges and celebrates the uniqueness of each individual.

He noted that Nigeria, as a country with over 250 ethnic groups and over 500 languages, could experience challenges including ethnic tensions and misunderstandings.

He, however, noted when individuals from various backgrounds and cultures come together, the differences would enrich their communities and make them more vibrant.

He urged the participants to continue to push artistic boundaries that bring people together, celebrate one another’s differences and promote national unity.

Highlights of the event include cultural dance performances from different tribes including Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa, and art exhibition of works by children from different schools across the state.

