Harmony Gardens Portfolio Hits $1bn, Pledges More Investment

Harmony Gardens & Estate Development Limited has expanded its development activities across Ibeju-Lekki, pushing the projected long-term value of its estate portfolio beyond $1 billion.

Led by Chief Executive Officer, Hon. Dr. Audullahi Saheed Mosadoluwa, popularly know Saheed Ibile, the company is developing seven estates within the Lekki–Ibeju corridor.

Details available on Harmony Gardens & Estate Development show a portfolio spanning land assets and ongoing residential construction across key growth locations.

A major component is Lekki Aviation Town, where urban living meets neighborhood charm, located near the proposed Lekki International Airport and valued internally at over $250 million. The development forms part of the company’s broader phased expansion strategy within the axis.

Other estates in the corridor tagged as the “Citadel of Joy” (Ogbaidunnu) include Granville Estate, Majestic Bay Estate, The Parliament Phase I & II, and Harmony Casa Phase I & II.

With multiple projects active, the rollout of the Ibile Traditional Mortgage System, and structured expansion underway, Harmony Garden & Estate Development Ltd continues to deepen its presence within the fastgrowing Ibeju-Lekki real estate market.