Harmony Gardens Partners FG: Launch Renewed Hope Estate

Top Lagos-based real estate powerhouse, Harmony Gardens & Estate Development Ltd, is once again making waves, this time through a landmark partnership with the Federal Government of Nigeria to deliver 1,000 modern duplexes at Lekki Aviation Town, directly opposite the proposed Lekki International Airport.

The project, part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, is targeted at middle-income Nigerians in the diaspora seeking to invest in sustainable, high-quality housing back home. It is being financed by the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) and reflects the government’s commitment to easing access to homeownership.

President Tinubu is set to perform the official groundbreaking on May 29, 2025, signalling not just political will but also strategic action toward diaspora inclusion and infrastructure expansion.

Speaking on the initiative, Harmony Gardens Chairman, Mogaji Wole Arisekola, confirmed a whopping ₦106 billion investment into the FGN Harmony Partnership. The company’s innovative Executive Managing Director, Hon.. (Dr.) Abdullahi Saheed Mosadoluwa, widely known as The Lagos Landlord, is rolling out a game-changing Ibile Traditional Mortgage Scheme. The plan offers Nigerians at home and abroad the ability to rent-to-own homes on a single-digit annual interest rate for up to 20 years.

The Renewed Hope Estate will boast modern infrastructure, green areas, high-grade finishes, security systems, and effective drainage, setting a new standard for residential developments in Lagos. It will also provide over 5,000 direct and indirect jobs, boosting the construction and logistics sectors significantly.

Harmony Gardens has continued to solidify its reputation as a premium developer, currently overseeing seven prestigious estates, including GranVille Estate, The Parliament, Majestic Bay, Harmony Casa, and the flagship Lekki Aviation Town, collectively known as the Seven Citadel of Joy.

As the federal government collaborates with developers and international consultants to ensure timely delivery and top-tier quality, Harmony Gardens is once again demonstrating why it remains a pillar of excellence in Nigeria’s real estate industry.

