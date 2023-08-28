Harmony Gardens Introduces Lekki Aviation Town, Picks September 16 For Official Launching

Harmony Gardens & Estate Development Limited, a pioneering real estate company renowned for its iconic estates development brand and top-tier residential and commercial services, is set to redefine pinnacle of luxury living and workspace with the launch of their latest masterpiece named Lekki Aviation Town located at Yegunda Government Resettlement Scheme, directly facing the new Lekki International Airport, Lekki-Epe Express Way, Lagos. The company’s commitment to excellence has positioned itself as one of the leading firms in Nigeria’s real estate industry.

Anticipation is mounting as Harmony Gardens & Estate Development Limited prepares for the grand launch of Lekki Aviation Town Estate on September 16, 2023. The estate promises to set new standards in luxury, convenience, and strategic location within Nigeria’s real estate landscape with certified Heliport services within the estate.

Undoubtedly, the crown jewel of Lekki Aviation Town Estate is its unparalleled proximity to the highly anticipated Lekki International Airport. Situated right opposite the estate, residents and workers within Ibeju Lekki and Epe Local Government will experience the epitome of convenience as they embark on their journeys in Lekki Aviation Town where Urban Living Meets Neighborhoods Charm. The estate directly facing the new airport is meticulously designed edifice adds a touch of grandeur to the landscape, offering an iconic backdrop that defines luxury living.

Lekki Aviation Town Estate caters to a diverse range of individuals, including aviation enthusiasts, frequent flyers to Lekki Free Trade Zone, Dangote Refinery and entrepreneurs aiming to capitalize on the booming aviation sector.

This exclusive estate offers a variety of residential and commercial plot options. Prospective homeowners can choose from 300SQM and 600SQM plots for residential purposes, while commercial plots spanning 1000SQM are available for entrepreneurial ventures.

Speaking about the estate’s strategic positioning, the CEO of Harmony Gardens & Estate Development Limited, Hon. Dr. Audullahi Saheed Mosadoluwa stated, “Lekki Aviation Town Estate isn’t just a real estate project; it’s a gateway to a pinnacle of luxury, connectivity, and prosperity. We announced, launched and developing HarmonyVille Estate, Granville by Harmony and Christian Community tags HarmonyCasa which are currently turning to great investment with good ROI for those who invested and still investing in our developing estate’s. Our commitment to providing prime locations that offer convenience and value to our esteemed clients drives us to create exceptional communities like Lekki Aviation Town. And please kindly watch out for Oju-Alaro G.R.A within Eyin Osa Ressetlement Scheme”.

Lekki Aviation Town Estate presents an exclusive opportunity for investors to secure their place in a thriving community poised for exponential growth. As the aviation sector continues to evolve, the estate’s strategic location, right opposite the proposed Lekki International Airport, positions it as a prime investment destination.

Prospective buyers, both locally and internationally, are invited to embrace the future of luxury living and capitalize on the potential of the aviation sector by securing their place in the prestigious Lekki Aviation Town Estate. With its visionary design, strategic location, and commitment to excellence, Harmony Gardens & Estate Development Limited has once again proven its dedication to elevating the real estate landscape in Nigeria.