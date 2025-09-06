Harmful World Of ‘Junk’ Foods

They increase the risk of kidney damage –Ijeh

Obesity, diabetes, hypertension are other health issues, says Peters

‘Spices could also wash away vital microorganisms in the human body’

The changing lifestyle among young Nigerians and their penchant for imitating Western palate may account for the alarming boom of ‘junk’ foods, eateries and the attendant health concerns in the country. Isioma Madike, reports.

‘Junk’ foods are handy eatables that could be purchased and consumed at anytime and anywhere. The foods come in different forms, shapes, sizes and names like meat pie, burger, sausage and the likes. They also come in different tastes and appeal but evidently with the same contents.

They have become the fad for young lovers, adolescents. and kids, and are sold mainly at the eateries.

The eateries are usually conspicuous in the neighbourhood, especially because of their strategic locations. Their peculiar architectural designs are captivating as well as their surroundings.

They easily command attention even as the pervasive aroma that perpetually hangs in the air tells one a fast food outlet is nearby.

The emergence of these outlets signaled the beginning of changing lifestyles among Nigerian youths and their penchant for imitating Western taste.

This is believed to be driving the boom in the fast food industry.

From homes to workplaces through the daily long traffic jams in the cities, handy eatables have gained enormous grounds. The craze for fast food, like the Chinese restaurants of yesteryear by both the young and old, is on again.

But, the fever this time around seems to be catching on fast with kids, young lovers and corporate office ladies, particularly bankers as a way to show class.

Indeed, the instant success of the likes of Mr Bigg’s, Tantalizers and Sweet Sensation was the needed tonic for others that followed.

For these fast food outlets, holiday periods have always provided opportunities for a boom market.

The reason is that festive times are about the only periods that give ample opportunity for parents, who are preoccupied with chasing money, to take their kids out to such spots for a change.

Little wonder, some of these operators compare the eatery places to the world’s most famous fast food brand – MacDonald’s.

Just as the industry is growing, the purses of those directly or indirectly making a living from the business are swelling as well.

For companies with multiple outlets, the gain is enormous. But, beyond this, the industry is said to be facing a plethora of obstacles, even as those who patronise the outlets also face a legion of health challenges.

To health experts, one of the many health hazards fast food culture has foisted on the consuming public, is the concern about the growing number of obese people in the country, a problem they attribute to excessive consumption of fast food.

Professor Ifeoma Irene Ijeh

A Fellow, Nigerian Society of Biochemistry & Molecular Biology and Fellow, African Scientific Institute, Ifeoma Irene Ijeh, told this reporter that food is any substance liquid or solid that provides the body with nutrients that serve for provision of energy, growth and maintenance of body functions, sustenance of metabolic processes, reproduction, repair and replacement of worn out tissues as well as protection against infection and disease.

Nutrients, according to her, are substances in food that serve for the above listed functions of food.

They include: proteins, carbohydrates, lipids, minerals, vitamins and water. Several non-nutrient components of food, she also said, have useful biological roles even though they are not classically listed as nutrients.

To her, a food therefore that provides energy such as alcohol, and many snacks without other nutrients required to nourish the body, are inadequate for overall health and wellbeing.

Junk foods, she added, are foods that are typically high in calories from macronutrients such as sugar, fat, and salt, but low in essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, fiber, and protein.

She said: “It is often highly processed and provides what are termed ‘empty calories,’ meaning these foods offer energy but little or no nutritional value. Common examples include chips, cookies, soda, alcohol, fast food items like burgers and fries, sweets, and processed snacks.

“Despite tasting good, junk foods have minimal health benefits and their frequent consumption can lead to health problems such as obesity, diabetes, kidney and heart disease.

“In essence, junk foods are foods that are convenient and appealing but nutritionally poor and potentially harmful to health when consumed excessively.”

Ijeh, who is the Director, Centre for Molecular Biosciences and Biotechnology, Michel Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, nonetheless, said that junk foods have become an integral part of many young people’s diets in today’s fast- paced world.

The culture shift from healthy home cooked meals to the convenience of fast-food joints, she added, has led to an increased consumption of snacks and soda.

Characterised by high levels of sugar, salt, unhealthy fats, and artificial additives, junk foods are popular because they are convenient, affordable, and tasty, the professor said.

“However, the frequent consumption of junk food has serious adverse effects on the health and wellbeing of young people.

“First, one of the most immediate and visible effects of junk food consumption is its impact on physical health. Junk food is typically calorie-dense but nutrient-poor, providing excessive calories without essential vitamins, minerals, or fiber.

“Young people who regularly consume junk foods are at high risk of obesity, a condition that can lead to further health complications such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases.

“The high sugar content in many junk foods also contributes to dental problems like cavities and tooth decay.

“Furthermore, unhealthy fats found in fried foods and snacks can increase cholesterol levels, negatively affecting heart health from a young age.

“Research evidence has shown an increasing number of young people becoming hypertensive at a much earlier age.

“It has also shown that eating highly processed foods increases the risk of kidney damage by 24%. Diets high in salt can increase blood pressure and harm the kidneys. Young people often replace water with soda or even alcoholic drinks in hot weather.

“Alcohol compounds the problems by not only dehydrating the body but also placing a metabolic burden on the meagre nutrients available.

“Water is necessary for overall good health and helps kidneys remove waste. It also helps prevent kidney stones.

“The reduced intake of water is harmful to the kidneys and may account partly for the increasing incidence of kidney failure among the youth.

“Secondly, the influence of junk food extends beyond physical health to affect mental and cognitive development.

“Studies have shown that diets high in processed foods and sugars can lead to difficulties in concentration, memory, and learning, which are critical during childhood and adolescence.

“Junk food consumption is also linked to higher rates of depression and anxiety among young people.

“The lack of vital nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals, which are essential for brain function, means junk food can negatively impact mood and emotional regulation.

“Moreover, the frequent intake of junk food may foster unhealthy eating habits and addictions. Young people exposed to the strong marketing of junk food often prefer these inexpensive and readily available options to healthier choices.

“This creates a vicious cycle where poor nutrition becomes normalised, leading to lifelong diet-related health issues.

“Additionally, junk food consumption is associated with reduced physical activity, as these products often replace time spent in active or outdoor play, further exacerbating health problems.

“However, while junk food is popular among young people for its taste and convenience, the negative consequences on their health are profound. It contributes to obesity, chronic diseases, poor mental health, and unhealthy lifestyle habits.

“To protect the wellbeing of young people, there must be increased awareness of the dangers of junk food and efforts to promote healthier eating habits through education, parental guidance, and supportive public health policies.

“Only through a combined effort can the cycle of junk food consumption and its adverse effects be broken, ensuring a healthier future for the younger generation,” she said.

Dr Rosemary Peters, a researcher and fellow (nutrition), also said that most food served in fast food eateries do not have nutritional value, which, according to her, leads to obesity.

“Well, in spite of the tremendous value the fast food industry has added to the economy, one cannot deny the fact that the junk food it prepares has serious consequences on the health of the consumers. It is very important that people should be aware of what they take.

“This means that as we talk of the positive side of fast food, we need to know that it also has some negative aspects. It is necessary we point this out since virtually everyone in the society today, one way or the other, patronises eateries.

“There are a lot of negative consequences that could arise from the consumption of junk food from an eatery.

“One of the major consequences of consuming ‘junk’ food from eateries is obesity. You will recall that there was a time in the United State of America many people were getting obese.

“Of course, we know that the USA is more or less the origin of fast food. Obesity is a precursor to different illnesses.

“I mean, it leads to various kinds of ailments like cardiovascular diseases, that is, heart-related diseases: diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol.

“The eateries mostly use flour products in their preparations and fry most of the things they prepare,” she said.

Other experts have equally pointed to what they call the more worrisome risk of developing cancer due to over-dependent on such meals.

They are of the view that pastries especially, could lead to the formation of lumps in the stomach and that if it is not treated early, could lead to cancer.

“People should not be too busy to eat the right kind of foods. Fast food meals are junk and should be frowned on.

“That is the secret of Chinese longevity; they are more known with natural foods,” Dr Abdulsalam Nurudeen, a nutrition specialist, noted.

Nurudeen said the proliferation of fast food outlets signals greater health dangers for the country than the money it brings. Children, he explained, suffer most because “the chemical used in preserving green peas, one of the major food ingredients used in the industry, causes Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

“Children suffering from the ailment are restless and unable to retain information.”

Spices are also said to be dangerous to health as excessive consumption of such could “wash away vital microorganisms in the human body, especially those that convert food into vitamins.”

A public health physician, Dr Oladoyin Odubanjo, calls junk food a street lingo, which, according to him, implies that the food is compromised and not made with nutritious elements.

They are not, he insisted, really made of relatively nutritious content, eating them will likely result in nutritional deficiencies.

Odubanjo added: “They may also contain additives and or preservatives which may not be the best to consume. We must, therefore, increase health education so that people make the right choices.”

The industry, however, has not done badly too in the areas of employment generation as it is said to be competing with the communication, banking and entertainment sectors with the number of jobs it is creating.

The fast food sector absorbs largely unskilled labourers and middle-level manpower.

Stakeholders have also said that the least number of staff a standard outlet could have is 30, while the big players have about 100 or more staff in each of their outlets.

“This industry is labour intensive. People are needed in the kitchens, eating lounges, counters, car parks, doorposts and at the management level.

“We cannot overemphasise the contribution of this business in reducing unemployment in the country,” a senior staff in one of the outlets of a big player in the industry, who pleaded for anonymity, told this reporter.

It’s believed that the sector might be employing over a million as of today. The increasing growth in that sector has equally stimulated the establishment of fast food consulting companies across the country.

Before now, the Nigerian fast food outlets sold mainly pies, chips, sandwiches, cakes, French fries, egg rolls, sausages, hamburgers and other such pastries that originated from the Western system. But as the industry grows and consumption heightens, many adapt products to meet local needs, taste and culture.

Most of them, reacting to the criticisms of havoc their products are causing in the health sector, now blend their menu with local cuisines, thereby offering three tiers of services; the fast food, African dishes and continental meals.

The trend, which was once the preserve of Mama Cass, a caterer, who graduated from being a road side Buka otherwise known as “Mama Put” to one of the industry giants, is now embraced by famous, relatively unknown and new entrants into the business.

It was the Chinese food fad that started this trend as it was the rave in Lagos and other cities across the country. Virtually everybody joined the bandwagon, as it is typical of Nigerians.

This witnessed an unprecedented surge of Chinese restaurants operated by Nigerians and at times, in alliance with some Chinese chefs.

But today, the story has changed. The hitherto high number of Chinese restaurants in the cities has thinned out.

While few, though, have managed to keep their heads in some highbrow areas competing with the more visible five star hotels, others have completely closed shop.

Some other smaller ones have refused to close shop even when it is apparent that they are gasping for breath.

Howbeit, the Chinese food fad, it seems, is fast finding its way into the dustbin of Nigeria’s food history, paving the way, as it were, for a change of baton to fast food culture.

The change, however, appears to have signaled the end of an era and opened a new chapter.

The United African Company (UAC) Foods gave a boost to the revolution on the food market with the opening of Mr Bigg’s in 1986. This was quickly followed by Tantalizers, Sweet Sensation and Tastee Fried Chicken.

Since that humble beginning, it has been, according to Sweet Sensation, “one visit and you are hooked for good.”

With that consumer mentality, fast foods have not only become instant hits in Nigeria but have come to stay, redefining the country’s food culture.