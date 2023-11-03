Harmattan Haze: NCAA Raises Concern, Warns Pilots, Others

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has advised pilots and airline operators to exercise caution over hazardous weather during the dry season. This warning was contained in a release yesterday by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) on weather, alerting the public on the possibility of deterioration in visibility as a result of observed dust haze propagated into the country from the source region.

The Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu in a statement yesterday said according to the statement from NiMet: “Winds over 10m and 925hPha are favourable for dust-haze propagations into the Northern parts of the country with stations in the source region, Niger (Goure, Zinder, Maine-Soroa, Diffa, N-Guigmi and 61091 and with horizontal visibility between 800m and 6000m.”

These sources from Chad, he said “are expected to report poor horizontal visibility in the next 24hrs, based on available models” the release reads. Due to strong winds, Nuhu said the dust in suspension is expected to propagate to some states in the northern part of the country, which will further reduce horizontal visibility especially over Katsina, Kano, Nguru, Jigawa, Potiskum and Maiduguri in the next 24hours.

He noted that this information was intended to alert pilots about the nature of weather associated with the dry season in Nigeria ranging from light/moderate to severe dust haze and sometimes early morning fog which can sometimes reduce the horizontal visibility to below the aerodrome operating minima.