Hardship: Youths Hijack Foodstuff Trailer In Niger, Borno

Following the rise in economic hardships, some irate youths on Thursday in Niger State hijacked trailers loaded with foodstuff in Suleja Area, prompting security agencies to disperse them with the use of force.

This is just as hundreds of residents of Dikwa town in Borno State protested and raised serious concern over hunger, threatening to join terrorists in the state.

The developments come amid the nationwide hardship that has triggered protests in different parts of the country.

New Telegraph on Friday gathered from an eyewitness that it started like the usual protest when the youths held up many trailers travelling on the Abuja to Kaduna axis.

It was learnt that the youths burnt tyres on the road and started pilfering bags of foodstuff, and grains like rice and beans before the security operatives intervened by firing into the air to disperse them.

A resident of the area along Kaduna Road who preferred anonymity said the youths had already carried off several bags of grains before the intervention by security.

Sources hinted that the commercial motorcycle operators had planned a protest against extortion by some revenue collectors and the youth used the opportunity to hijack goods from the trailers.

The Niger State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun confirmed that “there was a protest this morning along Kaduna Road, Suleja and the protest plan was not communicated to the Police, it was later discovered to be hijacked by some miscreants who blocked the highway”.

“Area Commander Suleja, ACP Sani Musa mobilised patrol teams to the scene, dispersed the protesters and the highway was cleared for free flow of traffic, however, monitoring continues,” he added.

Concerned supporters of President Bola Tinubu, under the auspices of North-South Progressives Alliance (NOSPA), have told him that the citizens want action from him rather than promises at this critical stage of economic hardship.

NOSPA, in an open letter to Tinubu entitled: “We Need More Than Promises. The Time For Action Is Now” said the group finds it extremely difficult to defend his policies because they are not yielding the results I envisaged and campaigned to convince Nigerians to give him their mandate.

In the letter signed by NOSPA convener, Alwan Hassan and the six zonal coordinators, the group said millions of Nigerians have not only become poorer in recent times, but they are also dealing with unprecedented hunger and rising insecurity across various communities amidst a growing sense of national discord.

“Food, which is the most basic need of man, has become a luxury above the means of ordinary Nigerians, simply because their prices have skyrocketed. The amount you get an item in the market this hour is not the amount you will get it the next hour.

READ ALSO:

“From garri to rice, noodles to eggs and everyday staples, Nigerians are forced to make painful choices of what and when to consume them because their prices are not within reach.

Simply put, prices are going up, but the purchasing power keeps reducing,” the letter reads in part.

It also urged the president to revisit some plans of the past governments such as the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) of the Buhari administration with a view to implementing what worked in those plans. It insisted that the suspension of the implementation of the National Social Investment Programmes must be immediately lifted while a decision is taken on the suspension of the minister supervising the programme.

The National Economic Council (NEC) has taken bold steps to ensure food security and put an end to the economic challenges confronting the nation, including making fertilizer available to farmers and the establishment of Agro-Rangers to tackle insecurity in farms.

The decision was taken on Thursday during the 139th meeting of the Council held virtually and chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

This is just as the Vice President has said with collective efforts in developing a clear and actionable roadmap through short-term, medium, and long-term strategies, Nigeria will overcome its economic challenges in the country.

According to a statement by the spokesman of the vice president, Stanley Nkwocha ,following a presentation by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, on food security in the country, Vice President Shettima directed a meeting of the federal government with major fertilizer producers in the country, including Indorama, Dangote and Notore.

NEC noted that fertiliser is a major ingredient of agricultural productivity which the government is striving to attain and urged the state governors to embrace modern agricultural practices to increase productivity.

Council also considered the establishment of Agro-Rangers in the short-term and the possible creation of state police in the long-term to address security threats on farmers. This was after a presentation by the Minister of Police Affairs, Sen. Ibrahim Geidam.

The government is also planning to release 42,000 metric tonnes of food commodities from the National Strategic Reserve to address rising prices.

Minister of Agriculture called for action against dollarization of locally produced commodities like urea, which is impacting negatively on fertilizer prices and agricultural productivity.

Meanwhile, Vice President Shettima has called for sound economic decisions that will reverberate with the expectations of Nigerians.

He expressed hope that with collective efforts in developing a clear and actionable roadmap through short-term, medium, and long-term strategies, Nigeria will overcome its current economic challenges.

The Vice President also regretted that Nigeria had been a victim of strong averseness to evolving and keeping up with the changing global economic order, leading to a situation where making difficult decisions to maximize its potential has become inevitable.

“We must either redirect the economy towards a place of boom and competitiveness or brace for an impact we are unlikely to survive. So, beyond the heritage of our financial and monetary fiascos, we must compare notes to understand the interconnectedness of the dysfunctions in each sector of the economy,” he stated.

Delivering his opening speech titled, “It’s Time To Speed Up Our Prosperity Quest,” Senator Shettima told council members that it is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s desire that they all stand together to collectively proffer solutions to safeguard the nation’s economy from imminent implosion.

He observed that while the wealth of every nation is in the belly of its citizens, the government has a long distance to cover in its interventions to enhance “food availability and affordability.

“The call to secure and liberate areas under threat from violence, most of which are arable lands owned by our farming communities, is not just a matter of security but a strategic move to revive the economic lifeblood of our nation,” he added.

Noting that the citizens are only keen about tangible results, the VP stated: “Your Excellencies, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, while economic experts foresaw this transitional phase on our journey to a flourishing future, it is crucial to recognize that the ordinary citizen on the street is not concerned with any economic theory. Their daily concerns are anchored in the tangible.

“They are more invested in the price of maize than the predictions of GDP. So, as we deliberate on intricate economic strategies today, let us remain attuned to the heartbeat of the nation. We must ensure that our decisions resonate with the aspirations of the common man and woman who entrust us with their hopes and dreams.”

Acknowledging that the country is in the midst of a pervasive emergency, VP Shettima implored state governors, ministers and other NEC members to align their minds and actions with the reality on ground.

Other highlights of the meeting include:*

“Update on work done by the adhoc committees on oil theft prevention and economic matters set up in December.

The Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating of the Economy gave Council update on the underlisted Accounts as follows: Excess Crude Account “$ 473, 754.57,

Natural Resources “N114, 343, 535, 696.46, Stabilisation Account ,

N34, 315,780,894.

Nkwocha also said council was called to note that the goal of the sector is to save lives, reduce both physical and financial pain and produce health for ALL Nigerians.

“On health, council resolved that there is a need for states to enhance their governance systems and structures, accountability frameworks, strengthen fiduciary systems and develop comprehensive performance management systems.

“Clearly, there is a need for states to better engage with the federal government and ensure that we have one plan in delivering quality health plan to Nigerians.