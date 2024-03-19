Hardship: ‘You Decided Your Fate’, PDP Chieftain Tells Nigerians

Stanley Ekezie, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has said that the prevailing economic hardship across Nigeria is due to the choice the electorate made in the last general election.

Ekezie who made this remark in an interview with newsmen in Owerri, the state capital said Nigerians collected peanuts from politicians in exchange for good governance.

According to him, during the last election, there was massive vote buying and voters were busy collecting money and allowing politicians to rig themselves into government.

He added that Nigerians lamenting the economic hardship should have known that their wrong choices would result in difficult times.

The former aspirant for Okigwe North Federal Constituency said nothing would change on the economic front as long as Nigerians continue to elect unqualified people into public offices.

He said, “Blame Nigeria’s electorate for the current economic crisis. Nigerians prefer to take peanuts in lieu of good governance.”

“The situation will persist so long as the wrong people continue to occupy the seat of power.

“2027 is another opportunity for Nigerians to choose the best leaders,” he said.