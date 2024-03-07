Hardship: Woman Drops 3 Children at Police Station, Commits Suicide

…Enugu First Lady Promises to Sponsor Them to University Level

A mother of three has committed suicide after dumping her children at a police station in Enugu State. The woman, whose name could not be ascertained as of press time, was said to have walked into the Ogui Road police station with the children, handed them over to officers, stripped herself naked, and ran under a moving vehicle, which crushed her to death.

The ages of the three children are reportedly six, four, and two. Her husband was alleged to have ran away from home months ago over increased hardship, abandoning the wife and the children. When asked about their father, the eldest of the children simply said he was lost. She could not give any other information about their family, town, or residential address.

The wife of the Enugu State governor, Nkechinyere Mbah, who rushed to the police station after learning about the incident, was told that the woman might have suffered depression. Mbah, who was touched by the development, said she would take care of the children and train them from nursery school to university. She announced that sponsorship for the children would be undertaken by her Custos Care Foundation.

Mbah also directed the immediate relocation of the children from the station to a home, where the state government could take care of them. She urged people who suffer from depression to seek counseling and avoid rash decisions. She also urged the Commissioner, the Ministry of Children, Gender, and Social Development, Ngozi Enih, to intensify sensitisation and counselling, especially for the depressed.