Hardship Will End Soon, Ooni Tells Nigerians

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, said that despite the current economic hardship, Nigerians should keep hope alive as the challenges will soon be over.

Ooni stated this while addressing journalists at the grand finale of the 2025 Olojo Festival in Ile-Ife, shortly after moving to his ancestral home as part of the festival rites.

Oba Ogunwusi expressed gratitude to God for the success of the festival, describing it as a global celebration of hope and renewal.

He noted that the Olojo festival was not just a cultural heritage of the Yoruba people but a universal symbol of authority, restoration, and divine intervention.

According to him, the festival serves as a reminder that even in difficult times, Nigerians should remain hopeful for better days ahead.

“This Olojo has given us a sample of appreciation. It is a global festival; a festival of thanksgiving.

“We celebrate it here in the ancient city of Ile-Ife; it gives us hope that our condition as a nation is turning around,” Oba Ogunwusi expressed.

The traditional ruler commended President Bola Tinubu for his efforts in steering the ship of the country through turbulent waters.

He noted that God has been supporting Nigerian leaders in moving the country forward and stabilising governance.

Ooni was optimistic that the economic challenges and security threats confronting Nigerians were gradually giving way to progress.

He added that positive transformations will manifest in the coming years, stressing that renewal and progress cannot be achieved overnight but requires collective efforts.

“All the hardship, difficulties, and challenges Nigerians are facing are turning around for good.

“Between a year and five years from now, we will begin to experience new life, and all lost glory will be restored. This is the dew of hope that change is coming,” Ooni declared.

The Ooni further assured that Nigeria’s economy would soon bounce back and that lost opportunities in governance, security, and development would be recovered, thereby bringing relief to citizens.

While emphasising the need for patience, the traditional ruler called on Nigerians to remain united, prayerful, and supportive of the government’s efforts.