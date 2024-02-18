Hardship: Why Dollar Will Never Depreciate – Omokri

Former media aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has asked Nigerians not to blame President Bola Tinubu for the current economic hardship and high dollar exchange rate the country is experiencing in recent times.

Omokri who spoke on Sunday via his verified X page claimed some of Nigeria’s suffering was due to the people’s preference for imported items over those created domestically.

The socio-political activist said until Nigerians choose to purchase locally produced goods, the US dollar’s exchange rate will not decline.

READ ALSO:

Omokri wrote: “You come on the Internet with MTN. You are wearing a $250 human hair wig that was sacrificed in an Indian temple and then shipped to Nigeria as ‘Brazilian’ hair, your clothes come from Italy, your shoes from Spain, and you had Quaker oats from England for breakfast, with eggs from South Africa, which you ate while watching DSTV also from South Africa, and you are heaping curses on Bola Tinubu over the state of the Naira?

“You are the problem with the Naira. You, with your MTN data. High Dollar kpa e mbe! If you are not producing locally or consuming locally and you come to social media to complain, then you don’t yet understand that the Naira has been floated.

“If you like to throw tantrums from now until 2027, the dollar will not come down until you start consuming made-in-Nigeria goods and services.

“If your money is not circulating in made-in-Nigital goods and services, no power on Earth can make your Naira circulate with higher purchasing power. This is about economics. This is not propaganda. Drive with Innoson, Call with Glo, Build with Dangote, Eat with Nasco.”