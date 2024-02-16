Hardship: We’re Working Hard To Alleviate Your Pains, FG Tells Nigerians

The Federal Government has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu, saying it is working hard to alleviate the socio-economic challenges facing the country.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, at the second edition of the ongoing ministerial press briefing in Abuja on Friday, said President Tinubu understands what Nigerians were going through.

Alhaji Idris noted that the president met with the 36 state governors as part of efforts to scale up the collaboration required to tackle the social and economic challenges confronting the country.

“Indeed, the state governments are just as critical as the Federal Government in the work that needs to be done.

“We ask for your continued understanding, patience and belief in the Renewed Hope vision of Mr. President. We will keep you informed about everything we are doing to make the vision a reality,” he assured.

The minister who re-emphasised the objectives of the ministerial press briefing series, added that it is aimed at providing insights into what the administration has been doing to address national challenges.

He stated that his ministry has the “mandate to manage and enhance the image and reputation of the people and government of Nigeria, through a dynamic public information system that facilitates access to credible and timely information.

“We have made efforts to ensure that this briefing series receives the widest possible coverage, through traditional and digital platforms.”

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, who was a guest at the briefing, disclosed that her ministry is currently negotiating access into the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) Agreement, which she said, is the largest free trade area in the world, with a combined GDP of $3.4 trillion and a market of over 1.3 billion people across 54-member states of the African Union.

“The successful implementation of the AFCFTA is expected to lead to diversification of exports, improved market access, enhanced trade opportunities and increased foreign direct investment,” she said.

The minister further disclosed that her ministry is creating a national job centre to match available vacancies in industries and businesses with an available talent pool.

“The job centre will also train and equip people to be job-ready. One such initiative is the Skill-UP Artisans program (SUPA) led by our parastatal the Industrial Training Fund (ITF).

“The program will empower artisans with tech-enabled skills training, licensing, access to essential toolkits, and promoting industry-standard excellence,” she added.

She envisaged that about 10 million Nigerians would be empowered, over a period of two years, which she added, would show the government’s commitment to promoting economic development and improving citizens’ standard of living, and job creation.