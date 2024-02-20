Hardship: We’re In Talks With Aliyu On Retirees Benefits, Sokoto NLC Chair

The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Sokoto State Chapter, Comrade Aliyu Umar Jungle has urged Civil Servants in the State to exercise more patience and discharge their assigned duties with dedication and commitment.

Jungle also disclosed that the state executive council members are seeking an audience with the state executive governor, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu on payments of wage allowances and palliatives to the state workforce to cushion the effects of the economic hardship in the country.

The Chairman who expressed optimism that Governor Ahmed Aliyu emphasised hope that the state government would not be left behind its workforce and retirees to benefit from their emoluments and other palliatives.

The chairman further appealed to the retired civil servants in the state for the delay in the payments of gratuities and other emoluments to them in the state.

He noted that although the governor Aliyu-led state government inherited the retirement benefits backlog and assured that due to its listening ears, the state government is ready to pay.

“We will resolve all issues concerning civil servants and retiree benefits God willing during our audience with the governor when he returns to the state from his official trips from Abuja”.

He stated that very soon the NLC will embark on a visit to monitor civil servants working in the state-owned ministries, parastatal, and other departments with a view to encouraging them to go to work and closing on time.