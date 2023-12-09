Hardship: We’re Fugitives In Nigeria – Archbishop Orkwar

…Says 66 ANEM churches destroyed by suspected Fulani/Jukun crisis

The Archbishop of the All Nations Evangelism Ministries (ANEM), in Benue State, Archbishop Yimam Orkwar on Saturday lamented the socio-economic and security hardship Nigerians are passing through, saying what is happening is a clear indication that the citizenry are ‘fugitives in their country’.

He particularly expressed grief over the worsening insecurity situation bedevilling states of the country, a situation he said further gave rise to the destruction of 66 churches of ANEM in some states of the federation.

Archbishop Orkwar who spoke while addressing newsmen to mark the closing session of the 7-day annual convention of the All Nations Evangelism Ministries in Makurdi, the state capital, further expressed concern over the high level of corruption in high places which he said is now at its peak.

He said, “As a nation, we find ourselves in a most trying period of our existence. Over the years, statistics show an appreciable steady progress in our effort to tackle the challenges that come with the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“The ministry boasts of 402 functional churches and missions established across five states Benue, Nassarawa, Taraba, Kogi and Plateau. This is apart from the 66 churches destroyed by the Fulani/Jukun crisis which are yet to be re-established”.

Archbishop Orkwar said it was disheartening that the church has come under untold challenges posed by the determined agenda in some quarters at Islamizing the country, and stressed the need for Nigerians to pray fervently and embrace unity of purpose to lift the nation out of the embarrassing situation.

“I, therefore, call on Christians in Nigeria and particularly in the Benue Valley to rise up and advocate for good governance and insist that our leaders take responsibility for the positions they occupy. Christians must also be vigilant and prayerful at checking any invention that will negatively influence the church.

In a communique at the end of the convention, Archbishop Orkwar on behalf of the Synod of ANEM, condemned terrorism and acts of violence across the globe particularly the terrorist acts which he said led to the hostilities between Israel and Hamas, and prayed for God’s intervention.

On the growing political upheaval in the Sankera axis of the state, Orkwar who is also the President, Christian Association of Clergies in the country, expressed concern over the rising political tension in the Sankera axis that culminated in the use of deities to solve societal security challenges.

The Archbishop reiterated the need for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to step up efforts to address the escalating security challenges bedevilling states of the nation which he said are likely to derail the democratic process.

He expressed optimism that respect for the rule of law and protection of the rights of citizens is fundamental and would enhance peace.