Hardship: We Must Stick Together To Fix Nigeria, Tinubu Urges Governors

In a bid to address Nigeria’s economic realities, President Bola Tinubu has called for cooperation between the state governors and the Federal Government.

President Tinubu made this known on Thursday while addressing the Governors at the State House in Abuja during the ‘break of the Ramadan fast.

President Tinubu stressed the need to move from politics to governance and underlined the necessity of collaboration and unity among all parties involved.

Tinubu in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale said, “Since we recognize the need to build our nation together, the time for politics is over. It is now time for governance.

“We are of the same family and parents, living in the same house but sleeping in different rooms. We must cooperate and spread love among each other.”