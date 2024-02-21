Hardship: Vee Laments Incessant Economic Crisis In Nigeria

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown housemate, Victoria Iye, better known as Vee, has joined the long list of celebrities who voiced out on the current economic crisis Nigerians are experiencing in the country.

Taking to her verified X page, the reality star lamented on the excruciating economic hardship in the country, stressing that some Nigerians will still vote for President Bola Tinubu-led government in the next elections.

She described the situation of Nigeria as “a constant recycle of corruption.”

She wrote, “You know the craziest part about all of this? Some people will still vote for this same government in the next election. A constant cycle of corruption.”

Vee further stated that she has now been confined to staying indoors because of the expensive cost of living a flamboyant lifestyle under the current administration.

She wrote, “The lifestyle cost and I know. That’s why I stay the f*ck at home.”