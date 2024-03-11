Hardship: Use Ramadan To Understand Challenges Of Lives, NAHCON Chairman Tells Muslims

The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Malam Ahmad Jalal Arabi, has encouraged all Nigerian Muslims to embrace the spirit of Ramadan wholeheartedly, understanding that challenges are opportunities for growth and spiritual development.

He said, “As the holy month of Ramadan dawns upon us, I, on behalf of Board Members, Management and staff of NAHCON, extend heartfelt Ramadan Mubarak greetings to our fellow Nigerian Muslims.

In this sacred time of reflection and devotion, we, in the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) wish to emphasize the profound significance of perseverance and faith in the face of challenges.

The Qur’an instructs Muslims to endure various trials, where Allah declares

“And We will surely test you with something of fear and hunger and a loss of wealth and lives and fruits, but give good tidings to the patient,” Q-2:155

Speaking through his Deputy Director Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, Chairman reminded that, true, one or two challenges may exist within the society, but part of a Muslim’s faith is recognizing that Allah’s wisdom is woven into every aspect of life, including moments of hunger and difficulty, juxtaposed with patience, sharing and empathy.

“A month is before us when prayers need to be intensified for divine intervention in all facets of our existence. As we embark on this spiritual exercise, let us collectively draw inspiration from our faith in Allah, finding strength to remain resilient in the face of trials.

He added “It is a time to come together as a community, supporting one another through acts of kindness, compassion, and understanding. Ramadan serves as a reminder that our shared commitment to perseverance fosters a deeper connection with Allah and a greater sense of unity.