Hardship: TUC Distances Self From NLC Nationwide Protest

Barely 24 hours to the organised Labour nationwide protest, the national leadership of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has told the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) that its members will not join the demonstration billed to hold on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 27 and 28 respectively.

Festus Osifo, the President of the TUC made this known at a press conference held in Abuja on Monday ahead of the planned NLC protest.

New Telegraph recalls that the NLC Chairman, Joe Ajaero, had earlier announced a nationwide protest against the soaring cost of living and economic hardship currently bedevilling the country.

Speaking in Abuja Osifo asserted that members of the TUC were not part of the plan to go on a nationwide protest to press the demands on the current economic hardship being faced by Nigerians.

According to him, the union would rather engage the government further to find solutions to the hardship being faced by Nigerians rather than to protest.

Osifo said the TUC would present fresh 15-point solutions to the current economic challenge to the federal government rather than taking over the streets.

“There is no point saying we’re opting out of a process we were not originally part of initially. We are going to present the way forward we’ve highlighted to the government, not through protest,” Osifo said.

However, the TUC opted out of the two-day nationwide protest over the failure of the NLC to carry the union along before making the announcement.

Also, not less than 65 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) under the aegis of the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations Forum pulled out of the planned nationwide protest.