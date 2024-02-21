Hardship: Toyin Abraham Opens Food Bank, N5k T.Fare To Support 50 People

Following the economic hardship and inflation in Nigeria, popular Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham has opened a food bank to support 50 people with food with N5,000 transportation fares every Friday.

The movie star who made this known via her X page said she ought to provide whatever relief she could by supporting the needy.

She noted that she and some of her friends came up with the idea of assisting 50 people every Friday by providing them with food and transportation of N5 000.

READ ALSO:

Sharing a flyer that contained the full details, she wrote; “My friends@Smallyfares and I will be giving out food and I will also give 5k each for transportation to the first 50 people every Friday. Pls kindly check the above flier for more details❤️”

See her post below: