Hardship: Tinubu’s Son Sends Words Of Comfort To Nigerians

Following the current economic hardship, President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu has called on Nigerians to remain patient with his father’s administration, saying the decisions taken by the president should have been made years ago.

Seyi who spoke on Monday via his Instagram page expressed optimism that, while the difficulties exist presently, the country’s future is bright.

He reiterated a quote from his father, saying that there is no joy in seeing the people of the nation shoulder burdens.

In the quote, the president asked Nigerians to endure the present suffering if they were interested in reaching the good side of the future.

He wrote, “There is no joy in seeing the people of this nation shoulder burdens that should have been shed years ago. I wish today’s difficulties did not exist.

“But we must endure if we are to reach the good side of our future,” – President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Bola A Tinubu

“#HaveFaithinHim

“#NigeriaisinGreatHands

“#OurGenerationwillYeildthefruitsofthishardship

“#IstandwithOurPresident

“#RenewedHope

“#NigeriaismyHome’’