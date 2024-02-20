Hardship: Tinubu’s Daughter Assures Nigerians Everything Will Be Alright

Amid the economic hardship, the daughter of President Bola Tinubu, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, has urged Nigerians to be patient and optimistic, saying it is part of a global downturn that affects countries worldwide, not just Nigeria.

Tinubu-Ojo who spoke with journalists at the 2024 Mawlid Nabiyy celebration organized by the Lagos State chapter of Aljamahatul Qadiriyyah Islamic Movement emphasized the need for hope and faith in overcoming the current economic challenges.

She highlighted that the economic situation is a temporary phase and reassured the public that her father, President Bola Tinubu, is actively taking measures to alleviate the hardship faced by the populace.

Tinubu-Ojo’s comments came amidst the recitation of various portions of the Glorious Qur’an, aimed at seeking divine guidance for Nigerian leaders and prosperity for the country.

However, the president’s daughter, who is also the Iyaloja General of Lagos State also turbaned as the Iya Adinni of Qadiriyyah in Nigeria and Africa in recognition of her contributions to the development of Islam, underscored the importance of unity and perseverance during these trying times.

READ ALSO:

She said, “My message to all Nigerians is to please exercise a little more patience. Everything will be alright; it’s just a matter of time. We need to keep our hope alive. There is an economic downturn all over the world, and not in Nigeria alone. But we pray Allah will see us through.”

The event, which took place at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, Southwest, Nigeria, attracted prominent Muslim personalities from different walks of life.

Amidst the hardship in the land, guests at the annual Mawlid Nabbiy and prayer for the Nation expressed hope that the country will overcome the current economic challenges, appealing for more patience.

The Chief Missioner and Founder of Al-Abrar Foundation, Sheikh Adam Muhammad Raji Adebayo, called on Muslims to return to Allah, noting it’s the antidote to the current hardship in the country.

He said, “The antidote to this hardship is for us to go back to our creator. We should talk to the Almighty Allah because whatever is happening is in His decree.

“So, if truly we believe in destiny, we should all go back to our creator, pray to Him and seek His assistance in the current hardship. Importantly, we should seek forgiveness from Allah because all of us have committed sins one way or the other.”

The scholar also charged Muslims to emulate the Prophet in their deeds and words.

The grand Khalifa of Tijaniyya for Lagos State, Sheikh Aminullah Abd’Salam Akoshile, who was a guest, said the hardship is a test from Allah, noting Muslims should be patient and prayerful.

He said, “The reality with us currently is that we have hunger ravaging the country, and there is a hardship. But it’s part of the test of Allah. He said in the Qur’an that he would occasionally test us with hunger and other things. And there would be glad tidings for those who are patient.

“We need prayer. Therefore, we should continue to pray for our leaders and our country. We will come out of this.”

The Chief Host and Khalifah Qadiriyyah Lagos, Sheikh Soliu Jamiu Amasa, noted that citizens have a role to play in tackling the hardship.

According to him, “We should pray for our nation. We should pray for our leaders. When we support our leaders with prayer, they will get it right and everything will be okay.”

Chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim, a former Chairman of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), commended the movement for bringing thousands of Muslims together for the annual Mawlid Nabiyy, saying the celebration is unprecedented by all standards of measurement.