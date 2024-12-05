Hardship: Tinubu Will Save Nigeria – Abejide

Share

Hon. Leke Abejide, a member of the House of Representatives for Yagba Federal Constituency has described President Bola Tinubu as the messiah of Nigeria.

Abejide who made this remark during an interview on Wednesday expressed confidence in Tinubu’s led administration to turn around the nation’s fortunes.

Abejide, an African Democratic Congress (ADC) member said he is confident that President Tinubu will take the country out of the economic hardship.

The lawmaker also knocked the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for handling the nation’s economy he said was in shambles, he also faulted the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under Godwin Emefiele for minting excess currency.

“By the time we get to 2026, they will see this country, everybody will be praising the President.

“He is the messiah that Nigeria needs now and he can fix Nigeria.

“At the twilight of the last administration, even for you to get N1,000 in your pocket, was it easy? You know how much was printed by the CBN.

“How can the economy survive like that? Who will take you seriously?

“Things are getting better. This exchange rate issue will be fixed with time. It is better we go to reality than hiding.” Abejide said

