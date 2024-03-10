Hardship: Tinubu Orders Customs To Release All Grains To Owners

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to release all grains that have been confiscated to their legitimate owners so that they may be sold in local marketplaces.

Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), disclosed this during a stakeholders’ meeting on Saturday in Kwangwalam, a border town in the Maiadua Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to Adeniyi, President Tinubu’s decision is a major step towards boosting food security in the country and is intended to ensure that the populace has access to affordable food.

READ ALSO:

Adeniyi did, however, clarify that the repatriation of food goods that were confiscated is subject to certain requirements, including the requirement that they be sold only in Nigerian marketplaces.

Adeniyi stated, “The whole idea is to promote food security and ensure that Nigerians will not be living with hunger, and Mr President considers this as one of the strategies that can help address the problem of food security.

“We have over 120 trucks of food items for export seized, which means a lot of food items were taken out of our markets, leading to the unavailability that created some pressure on the prices of these food items.

“So, we hope that by the time we restock our markets, it will have some positive effects on the prices.”