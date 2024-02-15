Hardship: Tinubu Engages Govs Over Rising Cost Of Living

President Bola Tinubu is currently engaging the thirty-six state governors over the prevailing hardship and high cost of living in the country at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

It was also learnt that the spate of rising insecurity across the country would also be discussed at the meeting ongoing at the time of filing this report.

Also at the meeting with the governors are the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Since the announcement of the removal of fuel subsidy and the floating of the nation’s currency policy by the President upon assumption of power about eight months ago, inflation has gone viral bringing unprecedented hardship to the country.

In response to the economic realities, there have been widespread protests, particularly in Niger, Kano, Osun, and other states.

Only yesterday, traditional rulers from the northern parts of the country raised the alarm over insecurity, youth unemployment, and economic hardship.

Though the President had directed his economic team, including all relevant officials in the government to find a way to ameliorate the situation, the Special Presidential Committee on Emergency has been approved to make available about 102,000 metric tons of grains, including rice, maize, and millet among others.

It was gathered that the ongoing emergency meeting is expected to come out with a solution on how to mitigate the rising cost of food items, insecurity, and other economic issues.

Some of the state governors in attendance are those of Ekiti, Delta, Borno, Lagos, Kwara, Nasarawa, and Edo.

Others are, Yobe, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Abia, Plateau, Kaduna, Sokoto, Niger, Taraba, Adamawa, Cross River, Ogun and Enugu.