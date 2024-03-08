Hardship: Tinubu Blames Banditry for Food Insecurity, High Costs

President Bola Tinubu has said that the problem of food insecurity in the country is linked to banditry as some farmers are chased out of their farmlands while others were killed in the process. President Tinubu, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Food Security, Dejide Ogundepe, made this known at the First States’ Coordinators Inauguration and Celebration of International Women’s Day organised by Nigerian Women for Agricultural Progress in Abuja.

“President Tinubu appreciates women farmers. 70/80 per cent of farmers are women and president Tinubu is passionate about agriculture and women empowerment that is why he declared a state of emergency on food security. The challenge of food security is banditry as farmers are attacked,” she said. She lamented that farming equipment and chemicals are so expensive for women to afford. “It is on this note that the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security decided to subsidise these things such that farmers pay only 7 per cent while the Federal Government pays 93 per cent of the cost.”

She also noted that 70,000 women farmers will be assisted in cassava farming and 110,000 women farmers on maize farming, which she said is aimed at driving down the cost of food. She commended women farmers for their efforts in nation building while assuring them of the Federal Government’s support. The national coordinator, Nigerian Women for Agricultural Progress, Omolara Svenson, urged women to carry themselves with dignity “do not go out and represent our women poorly, endure you carry everyone along.”