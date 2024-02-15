Hardship: Tinubu Asked To Embrace Murtala Muhammed’s Policies

The Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF) has urged the Federal Government led by President Bola Tinubu to consider the policies and initiatives of the late Head of State, Gen. Murtala Muhammed, as a guide for tackling Nigeria’s current socio-economic challenges.

The foundation made the call at an event to commemorate the 48th anniversary of the death of Gen. Muhammed.

Dr Aisha Muhammad-Oyebode, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Foundation stressed the need to revisit and adopt the policies and programs of the former administration and implement those that are relevant to address the current challenges facing the country.

It would be recalled that during the first 200 days of his administration in 1975/76, there was a significant improvement in the socio-economic situation of the country, bringing relief and hope to the citizens.

However, this progress was tragically interrupted by the unsuccessful coup of February 13, 1976, led by the late Buka Suka Dimka.

Gen. Muhammed was widely renowned as a detribalized, bold, and authentic leader with a commitment to pan-Africanism. His legacy was marked by both economic prosperity and anti-corruption with significant improvements in the quality of life in Nigeria.

In spite of the progress achieved during Gen. Murtala Muhammed’s administration, Nigeria currently confronts the looming threat of socio-economic collapse.

Muhammad-Oyebode expressed concern over the prevailing hardships in the country and called on the government to take urgent measures to restore socio-economic prosperity, echoing the achievements of the Muhammad-Obasanjo military regime that brought hope to Nigerians in the 1975/76 period.

Dr. Muhammed-Oyebode emphasized the urgent need for positive change, drawing attention to the remarkable achievements of Gen. Muhammed and his team during their brief tenure in power. She highlighted their successful efforts to combat indiscipline, promote nationalism, and address bureaucratic inefficiency while also initiating the process for a return to civilian rule.

“Gen. Muhammed’s administration also made significant strides in fighting corruption, facilitating the relocation of the federal capital to Abuja, and initiating reforms to address economic inefficiency. Through these efforts, he sought to create a powerful and affluent Nigeria within an independent, yet united, Africa.

“The Murtala Muhammed Foundation believes that the current administration has the potential to replicate these achievements, particularly in the area of economic prosperity, and calls on the government to draw inspiration from Gen. Muhammed’s vision and initiatives to revive the economy and uplift the lives of the Nigerian people,” Muhammed-Oyebode stated.

The foundation also advocated for a renewed focus on combating illiteracy, and poverty, and advancing the process for sustainable economic development.

“By embracing the principles and ideals of Gen. Muhammed’s administration, the government can pave the way for a prosperous and vibrant Nigeria that resonates with the aspirations of its citizens and contributes to a more prosperous Africa.

“As we commemorate the legacy of Gen. Murtala Muhammed, let us draw strength and inspiration from his achievements and leadership to chart a path towards a brighter future for Nigeria.

“It is our hope that the government will heed this call and take concrete steps to revitalize the economy and restore hope to the Nigerian people, in line with the ideals of our late Head of State, Gen. Murtala Muhammed,” she said.