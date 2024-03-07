Hardship: Tambuwal Meets Obasanjo, Says Nigeria Getting Bad By Day

Former Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo and decried the growing economic hardship in the country.

Tambuwal who spoke with Obasanjo said that the situation “is getting worse by the day”, and there’s a need to tackle the challenges headlong.

Tambuwal, who represents Sokoto South at the Senate, spoke in Abeokuta, Ogun State, shortly after a meeting with Obasanjo.

In a statement issued by Obasanjo’s Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Thursday, said his visit was to felicitate with the former president on his 87th birthday.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives called on Nigerians to be hopeful and always pray for a better Nigeria.

“My clarion call is to Mr. President as the situation is getting worse by the day. Mr President should listen to the cries of Nigerians, the country is going through hard times, and things have never been this bad.

“But, he sought this job and he got it, so, he needs to rally and make sure that things are put in better shape for the progress of Nigeria,” Tambuwal said.

As a Senator, the lawmaker promised said that he would continue to give robust representation to his people.

On his visit to the former President, the former governor said “I came all the way to Abeokuta to come as I always do every year on his birthday. I pray with Baba for more good health and many more years of service to Nigeria and humanity.

“He has been an enigma. He has been a great leader and a source of inspiration and indeed Baba has been a great leader not only in Nigeria, West Africa and Africa but, globally too. He is an international statesman, and we pray God to keep him in good health.”