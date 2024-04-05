Hardship: Support The Needy In Your Community From Little You Have –Sheikh Abdul Majeed

The Platforms Schools Ota, area of Ogun State over the weekend held its 7th annual Ramadan event where 512 people, including children, women and men, were given free food, while over 110 also got free medical screening and free drugs. The event, which took place at the school’s football field in Ota and was attended by dignitaries, including renowned Islamic scholars, medical personnel, academics, media professionals, and students, also witnessed free medical consultations by a team led by Chief Medical Director, Solomon Jayden Medical Centre, Dr. Akin Oyejoko. Delivering a lecturer on “No Time Is Considered Better Until It Is Gone; Nigeria’s Economic Situation And Citizens’ Repeated Complaints: Should A True Believer Lose Hope?,” Sheikh Abdul Majeed Eleha, declared that there won’t be a time in the life of human when he would be satisfied with what he has until death comes calling.

Though he acknowledged that the world, nay Nigeria, is presently faced with economic crunch, the scholar, who traced the Nigerian leadership from the administration of ex-president Yakubu Gowon to President Bola Tinubu, maintained that there has never been a time when everyone ever expressed satisfaction with economic situation until a government in power exits before it will be considered better economically than that of its successor. “Human life is wired to keep craving for more, but the truth is, we will not get satisfied even if we keep having more until we are face-to-face with the angel of death. We should not lose hope.

We should put our trust in Allah, do not think a time will come that our cravings will end, come close to God, support others even from the little you have and always remember that the existence of this world is temporary while that of the world after is permanent,” he declared. The CMD, Solomon Jayden Medical Centre, Dr. Oyejoko stated that the latest study by Chinese health researchers has reaffirmed that fasting is a repair for the human system. It has been established in the Chinese Study, a book just published on health, that when someone is fasting by denying the body water and other food, the body will be forced to produce what is called stem cells.

These stem cells help in repairing some organs in the body,” Oyejoko said, adding, “Little wonder all major religions in the world have fasting prescribed for their adherents. ” Saying that in his years of practice as a medical doctor, men are almost always brought to the hospital when it is mostly too late, Oyejoko wondered why the male folks in Nigeria considered hospital and clinic as places for the weak, women and children alone. This is a dangerous outlook that has contributed to the early death of many men. There is nothing wrong if men take their health with the same seriousness they give to their wealth. At least, if you won’t take care of your health for your own sake, do that for the sake of your wife and children you love so much.

Just imagine how they will suffer behind you if you do not do the right thing to your health on time. At least, every two years, every man above 40 years should do a general checkup, particularly the screening of prostrate, kidney, heart, liver, and other vital organs. If you discover anything on time, it can still be treated on time,” he said. It was learnt this year’s edition marked the seven years of giving back without looking back by Platforms School Ota.

Director of the school, Hajjia Fatimah Adeola-Yusuf, said that the management of Platforms Schools Ota perceived this effort of giving back to the host community at Ramadan event despite economic hardship as inevitable. This is a deliberate effort that was started by Platforms Schools Ota seven years ago. We are known for academic excellence, but beyond this, We consider it our duty and responsibility to give back. It is not seen as doing anyone a favour. And, of course, we chose the blessed month of Ramadan for it so as to maximise the reward therein,” she said.