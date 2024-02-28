Hardship: ‘Stop Wishing Your Country Bad’, CDS Tells Nigerians

Amid the economic realities, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa on Tuesday called on Nigerians to stop raining curses or wishing the country.

General Musa made the appeal in Abuja while speaking at a one-day Seminar organised by the Defence Correspondents’ Association of Nigeria (DECAN).

Speaking on the theme, “Civil-Military Relations: Non-kinetic Efforts of the Nigerian Military in Security Management, Challenges, And Prospects, he said, “I must encourage and employ us all that we must endeavour to continue to remain loyal to constitutional authorities and be patriotic to our great nation.

“There must be a nation before you can even discuss it, and that is very critical. Sometimes, I find it very hard to understand when I hear Nigerians speaking evil about their country”.

"And we all know as Africans that there's power in the word. What you say means a lot. We must learn how to be positive of our country. That's the only way we can produce". "We have seen countries, most countries, it's not like they don't have issues, but they don't put their own problems in the forefront like we do. And that is what is affecting us as individuals".

