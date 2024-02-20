Hardship: Stop Blaming, Tinubu, Buhari, Works Minister Tells Staff, Nigerians

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi has absolved President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from the present hardship being faced by Nigerians.

The Minister also absolved former President Muhammadu Buhari, stating that the hardship was all induced.

The Minister who made his position known when he addressed the staff of the Ministry, however, assured the staff that the President feels their pains.

It would be recalled that there have been demonstrations in different geopolitical zones over lack of money and high cost of goods in the market.

However addressing the staff, according to the statement from the Director of Information, Ministry of Works, Olusola Abiola, the Minister said, “We need to stop blaming the President or past Presidents because the problem of this country is the problem of all of us. We all must show patriotism and commitment towards contributing our individual quota in our efforts to address problems facing us.”

He urged the citizens to put the country first like Americans, “so it must be Nigeria first”

Umahi lauded President Tinubu for the opportunity given to serve as Minister, noting that the President has demonstrated uncommon belief in him and the Ministry’s capacity leading to the huge resources committed towards transforming the road sector in the country, Abiola said.

The Directory also quoted the Minister as saying, “Our agenda for the road sector infrastructure development is to give to Nigerians good and quality road network which will ultimately facilitate robust economic development all across the country

While praising President Tinubu for the deployment of the Permanent Secretary, Dr Yakubu Kofarmata to the Ministry, he remarked that the Permanent Secretary has a unique leadership style. I can confirm he has displayed an uncommon attribute which has contributed to the realisation of the mandate of the Ministry.”

Sen. Umahi however charged the staff to be part of the efforts to realise the mandate of the Ministry under the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration. He thus announced the creation of a Monitoring & Evaluation (M&E) Committee which would periodically monitor contractors’ performance.

Equally, he urged them to shun bribery from contractors, observing that “they want to bribe us with peanuts and thereafter cat away multi-billion from the country”

On the welfare of staff, the Honourable Minister to the delight of staff, promised to upscale interventions in matters affecting general welfare, training, re-training as well as provision of staff buses; promising that the construction of a flyover in Mabushi would commence this month of March.

In the same vein, Sen. Umahi directed the establishment of a seed fund by management to be used to address the financial challenges being faced by staff; to take off by March.

In his own remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Dr Yakubu Kofarmata thanked President Tinubu for the appointment of Sen. Umahi as Minister for Works, noting it is a square peg in a square hole.

He pledged the support and loyalty of the entire management and staff of the Ministry to the stewardship of the Minister. He assured him that they would work to ensure his success in achieving the Renewed Hope Agenda for the road sector.