Hardship: Shettima Assures Of Abundant, Says ‘Posterity Will Be Kind To Tinubu’

The Vice President and former Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima has assured Nigerians that the country would have abundant harvests in the upcoming months.

Shettoma made this known while speaking at the Ramadan fast-breaking evening organised by President Bola Tinubu for members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and service chiefs.

“We have crossed the Rubicon and the nation is on the path to sustained growth. Some nations have gone through worse cases in the annals of their history than us,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Shettima underscored the significance of forgiveness and generosity during the holy month of Ramadan, saying the unifying power of Ramadan transcends any divides among Nigerians.

He urged all of the administration’s appointees to support the President in his endeavour to turn around the ship of state, telling them that the President only has the best interests of the country in mind, while also reminding them that commitment is a necessary component of leadership.

Shettima reminded the cabinet members and other senior state officials that President Tinubu does not subscribe to buck-passing, for which reason he said posterity would be kind to him.

READ ALSO:

“Ramadan is a season of forgiveness. It’s a season of generosity, which incidentally coincides with the lenten season, which goes to buttress the fact that what binds us together, exceeds whatever divides us.

“This is time for all of us to rally around our leader because leadership requires sacrifice, tenacity of purpose, and commitment.

“Honourable ministers, service chiefs, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, we have crossed the Rubicon and the nation is on the path to sustained growth. Some nations have gone through some worse phases in the annals of their history than us.

“The President means well for the nation, he has a good heart for the nation, and we have the moral imperative to support him in whatever way we can to salvage the ship of the state,” he said.

“He doesn’t subscribe to the idea of apportioning blame, the buck stops on his desk, and he has not shied away from facing some gargantuan challenges facing us. Be rest assured that in the fullness of time, posterity will be very kind to him.

“Let’s keep this in our prayers, let’s pray for the restoration of peace and stability in the country. Luckily, the economy is turning the corner, by the grace of God, in the coming months, we shall have a bountiful harvest season and we shall all smile once again,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Council, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, thanked President Tinubu for providing them with the Iftar and prayed for him, asking God to answer his earnest prayers.