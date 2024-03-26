Hardship: Shettima Appeals To Nigerians To Support Tinubu’s Govt

Senator Kashim Shettima, the Vice President of the Republic of Nigeria has appealed to all Nigerians to back President Bola Tinubu’s government’s ongoing efforts to address the issues plaguing the nation.

Shettima made the appeal during the formal investiture and opening of the Academy of International Affairs Nigeria, a privately run think tank with the goal of aiding in the development and execution of national foreign policy.

The esteemed professor of international affairs and former foreign minister, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, who also served as the academy’s president, founded the institution.

Speaking during the event, the vice president who was represented by Hakeem Baba Ahmed, Special Adviser for Political Affairs in his office said that while the current administration acknowledges that there are obstacles, all that is needed is for the populace to have faith in and support the government’s efforts to pull Nigeria out of its current predicament.

READ ALSO:

He said: “This administration acknowledges the severity of our challenges, although we are also convinced that Nigeria shall survive its current challenges. What we need is faith and support, the same assets that saw us through major challenges in our past.

“Nigeria lives with historic limitations and multiple contemporary challenges, and we will not claim that we are self-sufficient in answers to deal with poverty levels, limited resources for critical infrastructure and raising skilled and educated younger Nigerians.

“We need to begin to think of a future full of opportunities as well. In the next two decades, Nigeria will have one of the largest, youngest and most enterprising populations in a world that will be ageing and changing.

“We need to survive our current challenges with courage, wisdom, patriotism and vision of a great future full of opportunities for the next generation of Nigerians.”