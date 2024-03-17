Hardship: Sanwo-Olu Calls On Nigerians To Be Focused, Steadfast

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged Nigerians to be focused and unwavering in their prayers so that the country can overcome its current economic difficulties.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the call at the Annual Ramadan Public Lecture on Saturday, 1445 A.H., which was held at the Lagos Central Mosque on Lagos Island.

Speaking on the topic, “The Current Economic Situation: Solution from Islamic Perspective”, Sanwo-Olu advised leaders on how to develop policies that would help the country’s economy.

READ ALSO:

Represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Sanwo-Olu stressed that society cannot afford to be poisonous right now, he also asked the populace to exercise patience with the government.

He claimed that since individuals are using social media to vent their frustrations rather than find solutions, society cannot continue to be toxic.

“The solution is for us all to come together and pray so that things can be better for our country.

“The reality of things is that the withdrawal of subsidy, which we have been used to for decades, will come with challenges.

“So, my advice is that we sustain what we are doing, be prayerful, and be focused and I am sure that very soon things will change for the better,” the governor said.