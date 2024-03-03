Hardship: S/West Have No Reason To Protest Against FG – Umahi

The Minister of Works, Engr David Umahi on Sunday said the southwest geo-political zone has no reason to protest against President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government.

Umahi made the assertion in his country home, Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State while fielding questions from newsmen.

He maintained that the federal government has resolved the incessant farmers/herders clashes in the southwest zone that has affected food production.

“the administration has been doing many projects in the region, with all these south-west have no moral justification to join those protesting against the President over the hardship in the country.

The former Ebonyi State Governor noted that the high cost of living in the country was the cumulative effect of past administrations insisting that President Tinubu has started solving through various policies and programs.

Speaking against the backdrop of why the southeast region will not join the protest, Umahi emphasized that the Tinubu administration favoured the southeast greatly through the appointment of sons and daughters of the zone to positions of authority.

He urged the people of the zone not to be lured by any group or region to join protests against the federal government.

On the just concluded protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Umahi described it as unhealthy and unreasonable.

“The present hunger that everybody is talking about didn’t start today, it built to a number of factors, before the past administration and present administration, we have been having a build-up of insecurity, we had farmers/herders clashes over a number of years at a long period of time”

“So if we are protesting, are we protesting against who? we are protesting against a President who has solved herders/farmers clashes, if you remove the issue of unknown gunmen, the south-east will be completely safe and farmers can work

The minister acknowledged that there was hunger and hardship in the country insisting that it will soon end.

“Yes, there is hunger, there is hardship but the darkest part of the morning is in the dawn, at the time the morning will break, then the dark is at its utmost level”