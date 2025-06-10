Hardship: Rise Up To Rescue Nigeria, T Heologian Tells Christian Body

Share

Rector of Pentecostal Pentecostal International Bible Ministry (PIBM), Dr Donatus Emmanuel, has called on the Christian body in Nige-ria to up their game and rescue the country from its present predicament.

The theologian posited that the unsavoury situa – tion of things in the land is indicative of the failure of the church to stay in its divine position.

Dr Emmanuel spoke at the headquarters of Christian International Pentecostal Mission, venue of the 45th Convocation ceremony of the Pentecostal International Bible Seminary (PIBS), held at the mission’s headquarters, Ajao Estate.

While emphasising the need for believers to seek and know God for who He is, the renowned theologian indicted preachers in the country, saying: “For instance, whenever you see darkness in a generation, it means that the preachers don’t have light.”

While noting that darkness over a land signifies the failure of the church in its divine duties as intercessors with the knowledge of God, Emmanuel said: “Where the church has failed to know God there would be a crisis.

When we find God, peace will come. But we have refused to do that because of pride”. It was an atmosphere of celebration of academic and spiritual accomplishment as a total of 109 students graduated in various categories of certification.

While 41 new entrants matriculated into the prestigious institution. The event drew clergymen, family members, and well-wishers, who gathered to honour the achievements of the graduating students and reaffirm the institution’s commitment to raising faithful and dedicated leaders for the Christian faith.

In his keynote address, the Rector, Dr Donatus Emmanuel, said the event theme; “Minister of the Present Truth”, is very crucial, critical and needful, ‘to keep us from losing sight of our high and holy calling as it is in tandem with the Lord’s greatest warning as God will not allow any minister who lives in compromise.

He warned that ministers who live in compromise risk straying from their high and holy calling.

The Rector also appreciated the family of a lecturer in the college and Director at New Telegraph, Rev and Mrs Festus Aboni, for the financial reward of cash and prizes annually splashed on exceptional graduates from the seminary.

Delivering the message for the day, Pastor Donatus Obi, taking his lesson from Romans 6:16, urged the fresh graduates to always be worthy ambassadors of the seminary.

He emphasized the importance of standing firm in the truth and living lives that reflect their theological training.

